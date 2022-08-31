United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI) Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.36

United Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:UBSI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a dividend of 0.36 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th.

United Bankshares has raised its dividend by an average of 1.2% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 47 years. United Bankshares has a dividend payout ratio of 50.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect United Bankshares to earn $2.95 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.44 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 48.8%.

United Bankshares Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of UBSI stock opened at $37.56 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.88. United Bankshares has a 1-year low of $31.74 and a 1-year high of $40.85. The firm has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On United Bankshares

United Bankshares ( NASDAQ:UBSI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.08. United Bankshares had a net margin of 33.26% and a return on equity of 7.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that United Bankshares will post 2.81 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in United Bankshares by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 59,151 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,096,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association bought a new stake in United Bankshares during the second quarter worth approximately $511,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in United Bankshares by 5.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 64,017 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,245,000 after buying an additional 3,297 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of United Bankshares by 8.8% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 74,701 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after buying an additional 6,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of United Bankshares by 33.5% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 127,561 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 32,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.61% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UBSI shares. StockNews.com raised United Bankshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on United Bankshares from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of United Bankshares in a report on Wednesday, July 27th.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc, a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, NOW accounts, and interest-bearing checking accounts.

