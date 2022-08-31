United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) Shares Acquired by Delta Asset Management LLC TN

Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 178,829 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 786 shares during the period. United Parcel Service accounts for 3.7% of Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest holding. Delta Asset Management LLC TN’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $38,352,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 17,086 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,663,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. JT Stratford LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. JT Stratford LLC now owns 5,507 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 11,100 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,379,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Harbour Investment Management LLC now owns 16,039 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its holdings in United Parcel Service by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 1,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $270,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.60% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

UPS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and set a $227.00 target price (down previously from $255.00) on shares of United Parcel Service in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised their target price on United Parcel Service to $207.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $240.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays reduced their target price on United Parcel Service from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Stephens reduced their target price on United Parcel Service to $210.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Parcel Service presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $215.82.

Insider Transactions at United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service Stock Down 0.4 %

In other news, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of United Parcel Service stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total transaction of $4,516,881.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In related news, insider Kathleen M. Gutmann sold 21,307 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.51, for a total value of $4,357,494.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 102,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,980,885.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CMO Kevin M. Warren sold 23,366 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $193.31, for a total value of $4,516,881.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:UPS traded down $0.77 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $194.28. 18,412 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,152,905. The stock has a market cap of $168.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.08. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $165.34 and a fifty-two week high of $233.72. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $191.29 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $192.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The transportation company reported $3.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $0.15. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 76.43% and a net margin of 10.92%. The company had revenue of $24.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.59 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 12.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $1.52 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $6.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.84%.

United Parcel Service Company Profile

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and related services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

