Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $97.85

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $97.85 and last traded at $98.09, with a volume of 3766 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $99.81.

UHS has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $135.00 price target on Universal Health Services in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $133.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $160.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $153.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Universal Health Services from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $123.27.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a two-hundred day moving average of $124.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The company has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a PE ratio of 10.16, a PEG ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.18.

Universal Health Services ( NYSE:UHS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The health services provider reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $3.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.27 billion. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 12.88% and a net margin of 5.94%. Universal Health Services’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 9.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Universal Health Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 8.15%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 16.5% in the second quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 4,135 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $416,000 after acquiring an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 42.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 34,577 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,482,000 after acquiring an additional 10,231 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Universal Health Services in the second quarter worth approximately $1,033,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 45.4% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 802,139 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $80,784,000 after acquiring an additional 250,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.6% in the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 37,520 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $3,779,000 after acquiring an additional 4,783 shares during the last quarter. 88.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. Its hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

