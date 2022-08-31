Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Rating) saw an uptick in trading volume on Wednesday . 21,622 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 653,818 shares.The stock last traded at $16.22 and had previously closed at $16.57.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on UTZ. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Utz Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Stephens lifted their price objective on Utz Brands from $16.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Utz Brands to $19.00 in a research report on Monday, August 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.83.

Utz Brands Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.97 and a 200 day moving average of $14.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a PE ratio of 135.17, a PEG ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.71.

Utz Brands Dividend Announcement

Utz Brands ( NYSE:UTZ Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 11th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Utz Brands had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 0.85%. The business had revenue of $350.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $335.39 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Utz Brands, Inc. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 20th were paid a $0.054 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 16th. Utz Brands’s payout ratio is 183.33%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger K. Deromedi sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.64, for a total transaction of $307,915.92. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,277,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $64,379,684.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 17.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of UTZ. Newton One Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Utz Brands during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 209.9% in the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,997 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 2,030 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in Utz Brands by 83.2% in the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 5,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Utz Brands in the 1st quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in Utz Brands by 141.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 8,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.14% of the company’s stock.

About Utz Brands

Utz Brands, Inc operates as a snack food manufacturing company. It offers a range of salty snacks, including potato chips, kettle chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, veggie snacks, pork skins, pub/party mixes, salsa and queso, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp's, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Good Health, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TGIF, TORTIYAHS!, and other brand names.

Further Reading

