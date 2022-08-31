Valaris (NYSE:VAL) Trading Up 5.4%

Shares of Valaris Limited (NYSE:VAL – Get Rating) rose 5.4% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $51.39 and last traded at $51.17. Approximately 15,393 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 589,012 shares. The stock had previously closed at $48.57.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on VAL. StockNews.com cut Valaris from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. BTIG Research boosted their target price on Valaris from $60.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st.

Valaris Trading Up 6.0 %

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.34, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company has a market cap of $3.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 84.13 and a beta of 1.35.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of Valaris

In other news, VP Colleen Grable sold 3,109 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.57, for a total value of $147,895.13. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $754,888.33. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Valaris in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $52,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Valaris by 34.6% during the first quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Spartan Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $106,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Valaris in the 2nd quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Valaris during the 2nd quarter worth $142,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Valaris Company Profile

Valaris Limited provides offshore contract drilling services to the international oil and gas industry. The company owns an offshore drilling rig fleet of 56 rigs, which include 11 drillships, 4 dynamically positioned semisubmersible rigs, 1 moored semisubmersible rig, and 40 jackup rigs. It serves international, government-owned, and independent oil and gas companies in the Gulf of Mexico, the North Sea, the Middle East, West Africa, Australia, and Southeast Asia.

