Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) is Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s Largest Position

Okabena Investment Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 584,084 shares of the company’s stock after selling 89,728 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF accounts for approximately 14.2% of Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Okabena Investment Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $33,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of VEU. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 58,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,364,000 after purchasing an additional 22,852 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $105,000. DRW Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $654,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 4.5% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 160,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,258,000 after purchasing an additional 6,928 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 275.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,215,764 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,122,000 after acquiring an additional 892,004 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.07 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.66. 77,877 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,242,355. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.59. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 52-week low of $47.49 and a 52-week high of $64.73.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.