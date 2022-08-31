Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Acquired by HM Payson & Co.

HM Payson & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Get Rating) by 112.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,463 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,304 shares during the quarter. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Claremont Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $670,000. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new position in Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $41,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG opened at $241.10 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $213.19 and a 12-month high of $328.52. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $242.95 and its 200 day simple moving average is $253.26.

Vanguard Growth ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

