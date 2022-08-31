Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) Stock Holdings Lifted by Visionary Wealth Advisors

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its position in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT – Get Rating) by 1,562.8% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 23,030 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 21,645 shares during the quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $5,858,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 51.7% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 17,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,490,000 after acquiring an additional 6,015 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 74,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,056,000 after acquiring an additional 5,336 shares in the last quarter. Financial Futures Ltd Liability Co. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $5,621,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 59.7% during the 1st quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 35,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,031,000 after acquiring an additional 13,271 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Health Care ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VHT traded down $1.85 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $232.75. 133,289 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 321,399. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $241.02 and its 200-day moving average is $242.50. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a 52 week low of $217.12 and a 52 week high of $268.72.

About Vanguard Health Care ETF

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

