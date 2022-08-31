Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Bought by Tompkins Financial Corp

Tompkins Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 11.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,105 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,844,000 after buying an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 123.1% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 1,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.3% in the first quarter. MJP Associates Inc. ADV now owns 4,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 86,080 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,473,000 after purchasing an additional 242 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:VO opened at $210.84 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a one year low of $188.89 and a one year high of $261.53. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $218.50.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

