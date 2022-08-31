Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Shares Sold by ST Germain D J Co. Inc.

ST Germain D J Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 142,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,092 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF makes up 1.9% of ST Germain D J Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. owned about 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF worth $33,856,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Timber Creek Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 110.7% during the 1st quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 118 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VO stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $210.65. 15,126 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 969,171. The company’s 50 day moving average is $209.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $218.50. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1 year low of $188.89 and a 1 year high of $261.53.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

