Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO) Updates Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Veeco Instruments (NASDAQ:VECO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.32-$0.48 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $160.00 million-$180.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $169.15 million.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on VECO shares. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Veeco Instruments from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Barclays decreased their target price on Veeco Instruments from $32.00 to $26.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Veeco Instruments from $28.00 to $24.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Veeco Instruments presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $30.83.

Get Veeco Instruments alerts:

Veeco Instruments Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ VECO opened at $21.61 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.84, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. Veeco Instruments has a 12-month low of $17.23 and a 12-month high of $32.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $20.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.20 and a beta of 1.33.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Veeco Instruments

Veeco Instruments ( NASDAQ:VECO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The semiconductor company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $164.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.91 million. Veeco Instruments had a return on equity of 16.23% and a net margin of 6.44%. Veeco Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.26 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Veeco Instruments will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VECO. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Veeco Instruments by 22.6% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,364,379 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $145,858,000 after purchasing an additional 988,143 shares in the last quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Veeco Instruments by 28.7% during the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 3,221,333 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $87,588,000 after buying an additional 718,458 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Veeco Instruments in the second quarter valued at about $2,167,000. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in Veeco Instruments by 134.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 169,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,993,000 after acquiring an additional 97,411 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Veeco Instruments by 19.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 491,402 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $9,533,000 after purchasing an additional 79,700 shares in the last quarter. 97.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Veeco Instruments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Veeco Instruments Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, sells, and supports semiconductor and thin film process equipment primarily to make electronic devices worldwide. The company offers laser annealing, ion beam deposition and etch, metal organic chemical vapor deposition, single wafer wet processing and surface preparation, molecular beam epitaxy, and atomic layer deposition and other deposition systems, as well as packaging lithography equipment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Veeco Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veeco Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.