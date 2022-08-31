Velo Hits 24-Hour Volume of $4.11 Million (VELO)

Velo (VELO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on August 31st. One Velo coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0140 or 0.00000069 BTC on exchanges. Over the last seven days, Velo has traded 19.3% lower against the US dollar. Velo has a market cap of $17.16 million and approximately $4.11 million worth of Velo was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Velo Profile

Velo’s total supply is 23,999,998,827 coins and its circulating supply is 1,229,925,310 coins. Velo’s official Twitter account is @veloprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Velo is velo.org.

Velo Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Velo is a blockchain based financial protocol enabling digital credit issuance and borderless asset transfer for businesses using a smart contract system. Velo’s core mission is to build a decentralized settlement network that allows its Trusted Partners to securely transfer value among one another in a timely and transparent manner. Velo’s initial focus would be on business partners in the remittance and money transfer spaces in Southeast Asia followed by the wider Asia Pacific region and beyond. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Velo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Velo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

