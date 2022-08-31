VELOREX (VEX) Price Hits $0.0057 on Major Exchanges

VELOREX (VEX) traded up 1.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 30th. Over the last week, VELOREX has traded 12.7% lower against the US dollar. One VELOREX coin can now be bought for $0.0057 or 0.00000028 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. VELOREX has a market capitalization of $2.29 million and $72,749.00 worth of VELOREX was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 25.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004906 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001632 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00002249 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.53 or 0.00812110 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

VELOREX’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 399,750,417 coins. VELOREX’s official Twitter account is @vexanium.

According to CryptoCompare, “Vexanium is a decentralized marketing network that uses blockchain technology to tokenize market rewards and promote products. The Vexanium platform has four components that create the Vexanium ecosystem. These components are the Voucher Platform which users can buy vouchers through the VEX token and, the P2P Voucher Exchange enables the voucher trading. Also, an Airdrop platform to create Airdrop campaigns to reward users. In the future, Vexanium platform will allow Cryptoexchanges integration. The VEX token is a payment method to acquire goods and medium of exchange within the Vexanium network. “

