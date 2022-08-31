Venus Price Reaches $5.02 on Top Exchanges (XVS)

Venus (XVS) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 30th. In the last seven days, Venus has traded down 11.1% against the dollar. Venus has a total market cap of $61.06 million and approximately $2.53 million worth of Venus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Venus coin can currently be bought for $5.02 or 0.00024661 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $20,303.56 or 0.99810359 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00059206 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00005011 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001699 BTC.

YES WORLD (YES) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000050 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00004966 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00001287 BTC.

Nestree (EGG) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000050 BTC.

About Venus

XVS is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on April 5th, 2017. Venus’ total supply is 29,745,110 coins and its circulating supply is 12,170,524 coins. Venus’ official message board is medium.com/venusprotocol. Venus’ official Twitter account is @VsyncCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Venus is venus.io.

Buying and Selling Venus

According to CryptoCompare, “Venus Protocol (“Venus”) is an algorithmic-based money market system designed to bring a complete decentralized finance-based lending and credit system onto Binance Smart Chain. Venus enables users to utilize their cryptocurrencies by supplying collateral to the network that may be borrowed by pledging over-collateralized cryptocurrencies. This creates a secure lending environment where the lender receives a compounded interest rate annually (APY) paid per block, while the borrower pays interest on the cryptocurrency borrowed. These interest rates are set by the protocol in a curve yield, where the rates are automated based on the demand of the specific market, such as Bitcoin. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Venus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Venus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Venus using one of the exchanges listed above.

