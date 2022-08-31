Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-$0.28 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.41. The company issued revenue guidance of $480.00 million-$490.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $497.56 million.

Vera Bradley Stock Down 7.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VRA traded down $0.34 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $4.11. The stock had a trading volume of 3,757 shares, compared to its average volume of 226,692. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $4.44 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.98. The stock has a market cap of $129.30 million, a P/E ratio of 12.03 and a beta of 1.81. Vera Bradley has a fifty-two week low of $4.01 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98.

Vera Bradley (NASDAQ:VRA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 8th. The textile maker reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by ($0.03). Vera Bradley had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 4.74%. The firm had revenue of $98.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.87 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.05) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Vera Bradley will post 0.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on VRA. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a c rating to a d+ rating in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vera Bradley from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Noble Financial started coverage on shares of Vera Bradley in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. They set an outperform rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price objective on shares of Vera Bradley from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.00.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prelude Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $125,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $158,000. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $143,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vera Bradley by 242.3% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 145,928 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $633,000 after acquiring an additional 103,301 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Vera Bradley in the second quarter valued at $812,000. 64.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Bradley, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells women's handbags, luggage and travel items, fashion and home accessories, and gifts. It operates through three segments: Vera Bradley Direct, Vera Bradley Indirect, and Pura Vida. The company offers bag products, such as totes, crossbodies, satchels, clutches, backpacks, baby bags, and lunch bags; accessories, including wallets, wristlets, eyeglass cases, scarves, and various technology accessories; bracelets, rings, and necklaces under Pura Vida brand name; and travel products consisting of rolling luggage, cosmetics, and travel and packing accessories, as well as travel bags comprising duffel and weekend bags.

