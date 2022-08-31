Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV) Shares Acquired by Acadian Asset Management LLC

Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritiv Co. (NYSE:VRTV – Get Rating) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 213,451 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,257 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned 1.42% of Veritiv worth $28,501,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,106.1% during the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in shares of Veritiv by 1,390.0% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 447 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 1st quarter worth about $65,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Veritiv during the 4th quarter worth about $71,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its stake in Veritiv by 218.0% during the 1st quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,272 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.34% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:VRTV opened at $123.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $120.56 and its 200 day moving average price is $127.48. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a PE ratio of 7.07, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. Veritiv Co. has a 52-week low of $79.95 and a 52-week high of $161.10.

Veritiv ( NYSE:VRTV Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The basic materials company reported $6.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.50 by $1.62. The firm had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter. Veritiv had a return on equity of 41.53% and a net margin of 3.64%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Veritiv Co. will post 21.25 EPS for the current year.

Veritiv Corporation operates as a business-to-business provider of value-added packaging products and services, as well as facility solutions, print, and publishing products and services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Packaging, Facility Solutions, Print, and Publishing and Print Management (Publishing).

