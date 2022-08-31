Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) issued an update on its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0-$0.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.79. The company issued revenue guidance of -.
Shares of VSCO stock traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $34.98. 1,426 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,324,092. The company has a market capitalization of $2.91 billion and a PE ratio of 6.58. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $69.48. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.89.
Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.14. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 201.43%. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 26.7% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Utah Retirement Systems grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 14,676 shares of the company’s stock valued at $410,000 after purchasing an additional 1,300 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. during the 2nd quarter valued at about $522,000. State Street Corp grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,092,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,517,000 after purchasing an additional 50,669 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC grew its position in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 504.2% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 67,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,893,000 after purchasing an additional 56,474 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.39% of the company’s stock.
Victoria's Secret & Co operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate, personal care, and beauty products worldwide. The company offers bras, panties, lingerie, sleepwear, loungewear, and athletic attire and swimwear, as well as fragrances and body care products, and accessories under the Victoria's Secret and PINK brands.
