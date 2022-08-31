Virgin Wines UK (LON:VINO) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $56.00

Virgin Wines UK PLC (LON:VINO – Get Rating) shares reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as GBX 56 ($0.68) and last traded at GBX 57 ($0.69), with a volume of 60 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 56.50 ($0.68).

Virgin Wines UK Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of £31.83 million and a P/E ratio of 5,700.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 73.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 104.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.78.

About Virgin Wines UK

(Get Rating)

Virgin Wines UK PLC operates as a direct-to-consumer online wine retailer in the United Kingdom. The company sells wines through its WineBank and Wine Plan subscription models or on a pay as you go basis. It also offers gift sales channel, such as personalised products, hampers, and packaged gifts. In addition, the company offers craft beer and craft spirits.

Recommended Stories

