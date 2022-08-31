VirTra (VTSI) vs. The Competition Head to Head Survey

VirTra (NASDAQ:VTSI – Get Rating) is one of 31 public companies in the “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” industry, but how does it weigh in compared to its rivals? We will compare VirTra to similar businesses based on the strength of its earnings, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations, dividends, profitability and risk.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for VirTra and its rivals, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score VirTra 0 0 1 0 3.00 VirTra Competitors 49 160 379 6 2.58

VirTra presently has a consensus price target of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 132.56%. As a group, “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies have a potential upside of 27.34%. Given VirTra’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe VirTra is more favorable than its rivals.

Risk & Volatility

Institutional & Insider Ownership

VirTra has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its stock price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, VirTra’s rivals have a beta of 0.28, suggesting that their average stock price is 72% less volatile than the S&P 500.

11.4% of VirTra shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 38.3% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by institutional investors. 5.1% of VirTra shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.0% of shares of all “Miscellaneous manufacturing industries” companies are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares VirTra and its rivals gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Net Income Price/Earnings Ratio VirTra $24.43 million $2.54 million 21.50 VirTra Competitors $1.59 billion $103.63 million 56.89

VirTra’s rivals have higher revenue and earnings than VirTra. VirTra is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than its rivals, indicating that it is currently more affordable than other companies in its industry.

Profitability

This table compares VirTra and its rivals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets VirTra 9.24% 8.55% 5.24% VirTra Competitors -119.10% -14.91% -10.37%

Summary

VirTra beats its rivals on 7 of the 13 factors compared.

About VirTra

VirTra, Inc. provides force training simulators, firearms training simulators, and driving simulators for law enforcement, military, educational, and commercial markets worldwide. The company's products comprise V-300 simulator, a 300 degree wrap-around screen for simulation training; V-180 simulator, a 180 degree screen for smaller spaces or budgets; V-100, a single-screen firearms training simulator system; V-100 MIL, a single-screen small arms training simulator; and V-ST PRO, a realistic single screen firearms shooting and skills training simulator. It also provides VirTra Driving Sim, a vehicle-based simulator; Virtual Interactive Coursework Training Academy, which enables law enforcement agencies to teach, train, test, and sustain departmental training requirements; and Subscription Training Equipment Partnership, a program that allows agencies to utilize VirTra's simulator products, accessories, and V-VICTA interactive coursework on a subscription basis. In addition, the company offers V-Author software that allows users to create, edit, and train with content specific to agency's objectives; a range of simulated recoil kits/weapons; Threat-Fire, a return fire device that applies real-world stress on the trainees during simulation training; and TASER, an OC spray and low-light training devices. It sells its simulators and related products through a direct sales force and distribution partners. The company was formerly known as VirTra Systems, Inc. and changed its name to VirTra, Inc. in October 2016. VirTra, Inc. was founded in 1993 and is based in Tempe, Arizona.

