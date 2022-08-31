Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Invst LLC

Invst LLC lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,337 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 285 shares during the quarter. Invst LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Visa during the 4th quarter worth about $16,496,000. Barings LLC increased its stake in Visa by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Barings LLC now owns 17,107 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,862 shares during the period. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its position in shares of Visa by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 3,308 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $717,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 19.0% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 20,410 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,259 shares during the period. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Visa by 85.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.
Insider Transactions at Visa
In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Visa Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE V traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $201.06. The stock had a trading volume of 45,655 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $207.67 and a 200-day moving average of $209.18. The firm has a market cap of $380.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.70, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Visa (V)
