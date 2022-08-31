Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Sold by Monetary Management Group Inc.

Monetary Management Group Inc. lowered its stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 20,805 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,550 shares during the quarter. Visa comprises about 1.2% of Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position. Monetary Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,614,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of V. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,740,577,000. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Visa in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,047,495,000. GQG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 46.2% in the 4th quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 11,289,146 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,446,122,000 after acquiring an additional 3,567,771 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Visa by 51.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,393,795 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,090,120,000 after acquiring an additional 3,179,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 12,637,834 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,802,692,000 after acquiring an additional 2,664,511 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

V has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $280.00 to $255.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $254.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $260.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.64.

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Visa Announces Dividend

NYSE:V traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $200.99. The stock had a trading volume of 84,838 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. The business’s 50 day moving average is $207.67 and its 200 day moving average is $209.18. Visa Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $185.91 and a fifty-two week high of $236.96. The stock has a market cap of $379.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.60, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.375 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s payout ratio is currently 22.12%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Visa news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total transaction of $1,758,330.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

See Also

