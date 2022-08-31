Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Stake Trimmed by Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc. lowered its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 431,695 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 1,480 shares during the quarter. Visa accounts for about 4.0% of Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $95,737,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 76.9% during the first quarter. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC now owns 2,077 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC raised its position in shares of Visa by 1.5% during the first quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 48,546 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $10,766,000 after buying an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. raised its position in shares of Visa by 118.2% during the first quarter. Okabena Investment Services Inc. now owns 21,696 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $4,812,000 after buying an additional 11,754 shares during the last quarter. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of Visa by 2.5% during the first quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 6,048 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,319,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Leisure Capital Management raised its position in shares of Visa by 3.5% during the first quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 6,866 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $195.37, for a total value of $1,758,330.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,887 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,237,123.19. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Visa Stock Down 0.2 %

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on V shares. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $263.00 to $271.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $290.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $235.00 to $215.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $284.00 to $291.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets cut shares of Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $257.64.

Shares of V traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $200.93. 63,556 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,583,790. Visa Inc. has a 1-year low of $185.91 and a 1-year high of $236.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $379.84 billion, a PE ratio of 29.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $207.67 and a 200 day moving average of $209.18.

Visa Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be issued a $0.375 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.75%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.12%.

Visa Profile



Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates digital payments among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions.

Featured Articles

