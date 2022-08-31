Visionary Wealth Advisors Acquires 30,325 Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB)

Visionary Wealth Advisors grew its holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 173.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,769 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,325 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $5,237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 9,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,103,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 103,388 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $12,022,000 after buying an additional 5,885 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 21.3% in the fourth quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 29,212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,397,000 after buying an additional 5,139 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $194,000. Finally, Capital One Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital One Financial Corp now owns 21,505 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF stock traded up $0.13 on Wednesday, reaching $105.78. The stock had a trading volume of 8,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,783,516. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $107.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.07. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $104.21 and a fifty-two week high of $117.20.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

