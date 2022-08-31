Visionary Wealth Advisors Buys 2,336 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors increased its stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Get Rating) by 9.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 26,560 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,336 shares during the period. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,798,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% during the first quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management now owns 10,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,870,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the period. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the first quarter. Schneider Downs Wealth Management Advisors LP now owns 6,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Courage Miller Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.7% during the first quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 1,775 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.7% during the first quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 3,794 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $685,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% during the first quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,048 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $189,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.89% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of GLD traded down $0.58 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $159.93. 72,994 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,835. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52 week low of $158.02 and a 52 week high of $193.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $164.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.60.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

