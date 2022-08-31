Visionary Wealth Advisors Grows Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 291,856 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,155 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF comprises approximately 2.5% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $31,258,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 41,572,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,742,613,000 after buying an additional 8,427,162 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,401,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,219,873,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993,918 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.6% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 79,756,755 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,462,777,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503,394 shares in the last quarter. P E Global LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $277,104,000. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $251,096,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of AGG traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $101.21. The stock had a trading volume of 25,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,836,283. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $98.86 and a 1-year high of $116.38. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.10.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Company Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.