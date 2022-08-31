Visionary Wealth Advisors Has $12.11 Million Stock Holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT)

Visionary Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 162,100 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,433 shares during the quarter. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF comprises 1.0% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors owned approximately 0.17% of VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $12,109,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MOAT. S. R. Schill & Associates lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. S. R. Schill & Associates now owns 60,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,569,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. BCS Wealth Management lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 21,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Randolph Co Inc lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 1st quarter. Randolph Co Inc now owns 4,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Roberts Glore & Co. Inc. IL now owns 22,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,686,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 5,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA MOAT traded up $0.50 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $67.50. The stock had a trading volume of 17,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 689,623. VanEck Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 12 month low of $60.93 and a 12 month high of $78.43. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $68.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.69.

