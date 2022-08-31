Visionary Wealth Advisors Increases Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Visionary Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 11.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 52,696 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,380 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $14,630,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 26,789.1% in the 1st quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,048,423 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $18,184,000 after buying an additional 5,029,648 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,967,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,517,913,000 after buying an additional 50,323 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 2,989,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $913,610,000 after buying an additional 125,738 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,624,427 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $801,999,000 after buying an additional 64,356 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,931,594 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $536,268,000 after purchasing an additional 26,599 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of IWF traded up $1.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $236.89. 19,008 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,447,116. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $236.71 and a 200-day moving average of $246.10. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $207.97 and a 52 week high of $311.95.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.