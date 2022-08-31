Visionary Wealth Advisors Makes New Investment in SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY)

Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF (NYSEARCA:RLY – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 273,299 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,426,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of RLY. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,072,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 81.4% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 320,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,646,000 after purchasing an additional 143,732 shares during the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,297,000. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. increased its stake in shares of SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF by 33.4% during the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 389,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,002,000 after purchasing an additional 97,478 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

Shares of RLY stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $28.64. 4,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,719. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.62. SPDR SSgA Multi-Asset Real Return ETF has a 52-week low of $26.23 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

