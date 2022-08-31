Visionary Wealth Advisors Sells 6,109 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Visionary Wealth Advisors trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 220,779 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,109 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Visionary Wealth Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. Visionary Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $17,417,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BLB&B Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 2.3% in the first quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 5,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Traynor Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 11,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $892,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.8% in the first quarter. American Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,000 after purchasing an additional 157 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SCHD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,769 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,197,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $73.70 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $69.86 and a fifty-two week high of $82.47.

