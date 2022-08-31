VNX (VNXLU) Price Reaches $0.0188 on Major Exchanges

VNX (VNXLU) traded up 1.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 31st. One VNX coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0188 or 0.00000093 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. VNX has a market capitalization of $528,406.56 and $598.00 worth of VNX was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, VNX has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get VNX alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004947 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20,216.52 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00004141 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00005055 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004943 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002529 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $27.10 or 0.00134054 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $6.75 or 0.00033405 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded down 27.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00021765 BTC.

About VNX

VNX (CRYPTO:VNXLU) is a coin. VNX’s total supply is 80,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,104,700 coins. VNX’s official Twitter account is @vnx_io.

VNX Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “VNX Exchange is a Luxembourg-based asset-backed token issuance platform also aiming to create a secondary marketplace. It's designed to provide a simple and user-friendly process for regular and professional investors to participate in the digital asset offerings alongside the lead investor. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VNX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire VNX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy VNX using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for VNX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for VNX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.