Vox.Finance Trading Up 12.2% Over Last 7 Days (VOX)

Vox.Finance (VOX) traded up 80.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on August 30th. One Vox.Finance coin can now be bought for about $1.49 or 0.00007446 BTC on popular exchanges. Vox.Finance has a market capitalization of $130,202.49 and $215.00 worth of Vox.Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Vox.Finance has traded up 12.2% against the US dollar.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 8.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 21.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $575.89 or 0.02845071 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004997 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001647 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002270 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $165.51 or 0.00827048 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Vox.Finance Profile
Vox.Finance’s total supply is 125,327 coins and its circulating supply is 87,370 coins. The official website for Vox.Finance is vox.finance. Vox.Finance’s official Twitter account is @RealVoxFinance.
Vox.Finance Coin Trading
