Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) Position Trimmed by Claraphi Advisory Network LLC

Claraphi Advisory Network LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,758 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 156 shares during the period. Claraphi Advisory Network LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WMT. Condor Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter valued at $245,000. Keebeck Alpha LP lifted its holdings in Walmart by 44.4% in the fourth quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 5,165 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. lifted its holdings in Walmart by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 11,639 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. 55I LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. 55I LLC now owns 6,446 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $933,000 after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 23.1% in the fourth quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 4,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 751 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Walmart news, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.13, for a total transaction of $1,185,638.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,517,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,290,750.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 347,542 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.66, for a total value of $47,147,547.72. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 282,330,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,300,973,944.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,152,124 shares of company stock valued at $297,159,579 over the last 90 days. 47.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Walmart Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:WMT traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $132.86. The stock had a trading volume of 66,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,362,738. The business’s 50 day moving average is $129.04 and its 200 day moving average is $136.41. Walmart Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $117.27 and a fifty-two week high of $160.77. The stock has a market cap of $364.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a PEG ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.24.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $152.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $149.96 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 18.95% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm’s revenue was up 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on WMT. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $152.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Walmart from $117.00 to $134.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Walmart to $160.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on shares of Walmart from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.29.

About Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

