Warp Finance (WARP) Reaches One Day Volume of $4.45 Million

Warp Finance (WARP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on August 31st. Warp Finance has a total market cap of $79,291.29 and approximately $4.45 million worth of Warp Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Warp Finance coin can now be purchased for approximately $16.96 or 0.00084024 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Warp Finance has traded down 21.2% against the dollar.

Warp Finance Coin Profile

WARP is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Warp Finance’s total supply is 150,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,674 coins. Warp Finance’s official Twitter account is @warpfinance. The Reddit community for Warp Finance is https://reddit.com/r/warpfinance.

Buying and Selling Warp Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “WarpCoin is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that aims to create a network of systems and services exclusively for WARP users. “

