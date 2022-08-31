Waterloo Brewing (TSE:WBR) Trading Up 1.5%

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. (TSE:WBR – Get Rating)’s stock price was up 1.5% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.88 and last traded at C$4.82. Approximately 12,100 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 69% from the average daily volume of 7,145 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.75.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on Waterloo Brewing from C$7.25 to C$6.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd.

Get Waterloo Brewing alerts:

Waterloo Brewing Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$172.98 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 185.09. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$4.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$4.68.

Waterloo Brewing Dividend Announcement

Waterloo Brewing ( TSE:WBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 2nd. The company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$21.25 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$23.20 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Waterloo Brewing Ltd. will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 3rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.0304 per share. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.52%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 19th. Waterloo Brewing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.08%.

About Waterloo Brewing

(Get Rating)

Waterloo Brewing Ltd. engages in the production, distribution, and sale of alcohol-based products. It produces, sells, markets, and distributes bottled, canned, and draft premium beer under the Waterloo brand name; and value beer under the Laker and Red Cap brands. The company also produces, sells, and markets vodka-based coolers and ciders under the Seagram trademark; beer under the LandShark brand name; and coolers under the Margaritaville trademark.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Waterloo Brewing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waterloo Brewing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.