Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Buys 100,650 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC – Get Rating) by 1,525.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 107,250 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 100,650 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC owned about 0.11% of Owens Corning worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of OC. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its holdings in Owens Corning by 113.2% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 197,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $17,844,000 after purchasing an additional 104,708 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,301 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,204,000 after acquiring an additional 618 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 15.7% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 5,224 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 707 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,297 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $7,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,406 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 26.3% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $868,000 after acquiring an additional 1,996 shares during the period. 93.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Owens Corning Trading Down 0.8 %

NYSE:OC opened at $83.40 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $83.90 and its 200-day moving average is $88.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.87. Owens Corning has a 52 week low of $72.97 and a 52 week high of $101.12. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Owens Corning Dividend Announcement

Owens Corning ( NYSE:OC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $3.83 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.31 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a net margin of 12.20% and a return on equity of 26.22%. The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 12.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 18th were issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, July 15th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.68%. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is 12.44%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $100.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Owens Corning in a research note on Wednesday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $103.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $102.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $90.00 to $77.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $119.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Owens Corning currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.92.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Owens Corning news, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,386,580.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director W Howard Morris sold 401 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.01, for a total transaction of $33,688.01. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 39,719 shares in the company, valued at $3,336,793.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Kelly Schmidt sold 1,940 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.93, for a total transaction of $178,344.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,386,580.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Owens Corning Profile

Owens Corning manufactures and markets insulation, roofing, and fiberglass composite materials in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

