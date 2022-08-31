Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 60,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,100 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Fluence Energy were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Fluence Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 54.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,834 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,000 after purchasing an additional 4,501 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fluence Energy by 47.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 14,566 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,000 after purchasing an additional 4,678 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Fluence Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $252,000. 21.33% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fluence Energy alerts:

Fluence Energy Stock Performance

NASDAQ FLNC opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. Fluence Energy, Inc. has a 1 year low of $4.96 and a 1 year high of $39.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $13.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.63.

Insider Buying and Selling at Fluence Energy

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other news, SVP Seyed Madaeni sold 84,208 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.15, for a total transaction of $854,711.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 0.01% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FLNC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on Fluence Energy from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Fluence Energy from $9.50 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Fluence Energy from $28.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Fluence Energy from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Fluence Energy to $23.00 in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fluence Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $29.33.

Fluence Energy Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Fluence Energy, Inc provides energy storage products and services, and artificial intelligence enabled digital applications for renewables and storage applications worldwide. The company sells energy storage products with integrated hardware, software, and digital intelligence, as well as engineering and delivery services to support the deployment of its storage products; operational and maintenance, and energy storage-as-a-service; and digital applications and solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fluence Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLNC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Fluence Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fluence Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.