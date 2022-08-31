Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Grows Stake in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,696 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $1,094,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lansing Street Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum! Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Yum! Brands in the first quarter worth about $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 43.6% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 280 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV increased its stake in Yum! Brands by 93.7% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 244 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.18% of the company’s stock.

Get Yum! Brands alerts:

Insider Transactions at Yum! Brands

In other news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of Yum! Brands stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total transaction of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,046,366.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP David Eric Russell sold 4,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.52, for a total value of $527,888.08. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,366.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Weir Mirian M. Graddick sold 1,215 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.30, for a total transaction of $143,734.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $145,863.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Yum! Brands Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on YUM shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Yum! Brands from $142.00 to $136.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Argus downgraded Yum! Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Barclays cut their target price on Yum! Brands from $124.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Citigroup cut their price target on Yum! Brands from $148.00 to $145.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Yum! Brands from $140.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Yum! Brands has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $137.46.

Yum! Brands stock opened at $110.78 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.37 and a fifty-two week high of $139.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $117.25 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.67. The company has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 22.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.01.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.03). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 22.17% and a negative return on equity of 15.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Yum! Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 26th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Yum! Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.69%.

About Yum! Brands

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Yum! Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yum! Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.