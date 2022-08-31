Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,583 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 50 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $439,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Stairway Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 254,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $70,623,000 after buying an additional 5,555 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 174.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,278,000 after buying an additional 8,900 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 19.7% in the 1st quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 23,744 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,601,000 after buying an additional 3,909 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stone Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Stone Asset Management Inc. now owns 63,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,599,000 after buying an additional 2,177 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $235.64 on Wednesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $207.97 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $236.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $246.10.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

