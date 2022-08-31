Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Reduces Position in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 29.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,482 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 607 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $537,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Dravo Bay LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. William Allan LLC acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter valued at about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.46% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $301.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $304.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $317.99. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $269.28 and a 12 month high of $408.71.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were given a $0.527 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $2.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.70%. This is a boost from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

