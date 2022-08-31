Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 10,480 Shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Get Rating) by 27.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,580 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,480 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Compass Diversified were worth $656,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CODI. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI increased its holdings in Compass Diversified by 408.9% during the first quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 920 shares during the last quarter. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the first quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in Compass Diversified during the fourth quarter worth about $53,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CODI opened at $21.72 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion, a PE ratio of 18.10 and a beta of 1.72. Compass Diversified has a twelve month low of $20.30 and a twelve month high of $33.31. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.09.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 21st were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 20th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.60%. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.33%.

In other Compass Diversified news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 146,937 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.71, for a total transaction of $3,483,876.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,937,882 shares in the company, valued at $188,207,182.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, safety & security, electronic components, food, foodservice.

