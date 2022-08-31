Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 4,300 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating) by 41.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 6,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 4,300 shares during the period. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the 4th quarter worth $44,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 62.5% in the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 746 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 191.7% in the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,377 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 905 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 24.8% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,684 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 533 shares during the last quarter.

Get SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA XHB opened at $60.54 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.75. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 12 month low of $51.23 and a 12 month high of $86.61.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Company Profile

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding XHB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.