Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Sells 7,050 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 27.7% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,446 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,050 shares during the quarter. Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $1,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in MDLZ. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 63,975,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,264,301,000 after acquiring an additional 456,083 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 23,361,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,544,557,000 after acquiring an additional 549,590 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 17,008,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,127,779,000 after acquiring an additional 2,162,384 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Mondelez International in the fourth quarter valued at about $878,654,000. Finally, Capital Research Global Investors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,507,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $630,411,000 after acquiring an additional 401,044 shares during the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

MDLZ has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Mondelez International to $73.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on shares of Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Mondelez International has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

Mondelez International stock opened at $61.85 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $63.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.77 billion, a PE ratio of 22.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.60. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $57.63 and a 1-year high of $69.47.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 14.67%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This is a positive change from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.49%. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Stories

