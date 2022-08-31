Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC Takes $1.01 Million Position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME)

Wellington Shields Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (NYSEARCA:XME – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 16,425 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $1,007,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 1,335.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 143,574 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,853,000 after purchasing an additional 133,574 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 144.5% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 26,350 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 15,573 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 76.4% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 11,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $726,000 after purchasing an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF by 5.6% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 9,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF in the first quarter valued at $1,064,000.

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA XME opened at $49.53 on Wednesday. SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF has a 1 year low of $39.70 and a 1 year high of $66.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.65.

About SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF

SPDR S&P Metals & Mining ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P Metals & Mining Select Industry Index (the Index). The Index is an equal weighted market cap index. The Index represents the metals and mining sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Market Index.

