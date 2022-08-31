Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES) Increases Dividend to $1.00 Per Share

Wesfarmers Limited (ASX:WES – Get Rating) announced a final dividend on Tuesday, August 30th, MarketIndexAU reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 1.00 per share on Wednesday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.1%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 30th. This is an increase from Wesfarmers’s previous final dividend of $0.90.

Wesfarmers Stock Performance

The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 136.78.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Rob Scott 4,625 shares of Wesfarmers stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 25th.

About Wesfarmers

Wesfarmers Limited primarily engages in the retail business in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company is involved in the retail sale of building materials, home and garden improvement, and outdoor living products through its Bunnings stores; apparel, homewares, and general merchandise, including toys, leisure, entertainment, home, consumables, electrical products, and accessories; and office products and solutions, such as office supplies, technology, furniture, art supplies, education resources, and helpful services, including print and copy and on-site tech support through its 168 Officeworks stores.

