Westwood Global Investments LLC Decreases Stock Position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN)

Westwood Global Investments LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,849,756 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 180,832 shares during the quarter. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. accounts for about 5.6% of Westwood Global Investments LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Westwood Global Investments LLC owned about 4.27% of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. worth $109,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rational Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $72,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 14,350.0% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 7,225 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 7,175 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. by 48.3% during the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 30,037 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 9,788 shares during the period. 50.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from $10.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Stock Down 2.4 %

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. Profile

Shares of NYSE:BVN traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 188,883 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,457,478. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $6.03 and a 200-day moving average of $8.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. has a 12-month low of $5.18 and a 12-month high of $12.35.

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura SAA. engages in the exploration, mining development, processing, and trading of precious and base metals. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper metals. It operates operating mining units, including Tambomayo located in the Caylloma province, Orcopampa Unit located in the province of Castilla, Uchucchacua located in province of Oyón, Julcani located in province of Angaraes, Peru, as well as San Gabrie located in the province of General Sánchez Cerro, in the Moquegua region.

