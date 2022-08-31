Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE) Rating Lowered to D+ at TheStreet

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) was downgraded by TheStreet from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report issued on Monday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Whole Earth Brands Trading Down 3.4 %

NASDAQ:FREE opened at $5.07 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 3.59 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $212.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.50 and a beta of 0.30. Whole Earth Brands has a one year low of $4.96 and a one year high of $13.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $5.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.90.

Get Whole Earth Brands alerts:

Whole Earth Brands (NASDAQ:FREE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by ($0.09). Whole Earth Brands had a return on equity of 5.24% and a net margin of 2.37%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.14 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Whole Earth Brands will post 0.51 EPS for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Whole Earth Brands news, insider Trisha L. Fox sold 10,306 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.97, for a total value of $61,526.82. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whole Earth Brands by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 7,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 2nd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Whole Earth Brands during the 4th quarter valued at about $87,000. Institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

About Whole Earth Brands

(Get Rating)

Whole Earth Brands, Inc operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Branded CPG and Flavors & Ingredients. The Branded CPG segment focuses on building a branded portfolio serving consumers seeking zero-calorie, low-calorie, natural, no-sugar added, and plant-based products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Whole Earth Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whole Earth Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.