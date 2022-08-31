WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM) Shares Down 0.2%

Shares of WisdomTree International Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DWM – Get Rating) were down 0.2% on Monday . The company traded as low as $45.08 and last traded at $45.23. Approximately 30,736 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 59,998 shares. The stock had previously closed at $45.30.

WisdomTree International Equity Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $45.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree International Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 186.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 387,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,612,000 after acquiring an additional 252,260 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 77.1% in the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 357,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,243,000 after acquiring an additional 155,628 shares in the last quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. Shakespeare Wealth Management Inc. now owns 356,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,341,000 after acquiring an additional 2,741 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 1.0% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 254,821 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,442,000 after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in WisdomTree International Equity Fund by 0.8% in the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 235,586 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,705,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares in the last quarter.

Further Reading

