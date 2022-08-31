WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $64.18

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $64.18 and traded as high as $65.59. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $65.43, with a volume of 437,756 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 0.5 %

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $64.21 and its 200-day moving average is $63.55.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NCM Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $303,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 163,235 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,209,000 after purchasing an additional 47,600 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 10,932 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $684,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488 shares during the period. Mmbg Investment Advisors CO. acquired a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,429,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 32.9% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares during the period.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

