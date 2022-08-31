Wolverine Technologies (OTCMKTS:WOLV) Stock Crosses Above 50 Day Moving Average of $0.01

Wolverine Technologies Corp. (OTCMKTS:WOLV – Get Rating) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.01 and traded as high as $0.09. Wolverine Technologies shares last traded at $0.09, with a volume of 329 shares changing hands.

Wolverine Technologies Trading Down 60.5 %

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.01.

Wolverine Technologies Company Profile

Wolverine Technologies Corp., an exploration stage mining company, engages in the identification, acquisition, and exploration of metals and minerals with a focus on base and precious metals. The company explores for gold and copper deposits. It holds interest in the Cache River Property, which consists of 53 mineral claims covering an area of approximately 1,325 hectares located to the west of Goose Bay, Labrador, Canada.

