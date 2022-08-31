Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.10-$2.20 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.52. The company issued revenue guidance of $2.74 billion-$2.79 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $2.79 billion.

WWW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. CL King decreased their price target on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $42.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Argus cut shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. William Blair lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide to a hold rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Wolverine World Wide from a buy rating to a hold rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $26.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Williams Capital restated a downgrade rating on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a report on Monday, July 25th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Wolverine World Wide has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $28.50.

NYSE WWW traded down $0.45 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $19.67. 23,123 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 463,912. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Wolverine World Wide has a fifty-two week low of $16.65 and a fifty-two week high of $38.07. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.74.

Wolverine World Wide ( NYSE:WWW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The textile maker reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $713.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.70 million. Wolverine World Wide had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 4.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.67 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 3rd will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 30th. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio is currently 27.21%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Wolverine World Wide in the second quarter valued at about $203,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 17.1% during the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 12,874 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $290,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 19.3% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,634 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $398,000 after buying an additional 2,856 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Wolverine World Wide by 6.7% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,425 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 1,157 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ergoteles LLC acquired a new position in Wolverine World Wide during the first quarter valued at approximately $426,000. Institutional investors own 99.00% of the company’s stock.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

